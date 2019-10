BBC Sport remembers Olympic silver medallist Todd Bennett, who died this week at the age of 51.

Bennett was also a former world indoor 400m record holder, running 45.46 seconds, and won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, along with Kriss Akabusi, Garry Cook and Philip Brown.

Bennett was also the European Indoor champion in 1985 and 1987, and won silver at the World Indoor Championships in 1985.

Available to UK users only.