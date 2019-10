Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford says he has "struggled" to associate himself with GB's Olympic achievements at London 2012.

Rutherford was speaking after coming second, behind compatriot Chris Tomlinson, at the Great City Games in Newcastle-Gateshead.

The 25-year-old took a surprise gold on "Super Saturday" at the Olympic Stadium to become the first British man to claim long jump gold since Lynn Davies in 1964.

