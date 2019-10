Andrew Pozzi wins the men's 110m hurdles in 13.41 seconds at the British Olympic trials and seal his place in Team GB for London 2012.

Second-placed Lawrence Clarke also qualifies for the team, but 2011 world bronze medallist Andy Turner faces an anxious wait to see whether he is given the third spot.

Turner edged out Will Sharman to finish third in Birmingham, but both he and Sharman have achieved the Olympic 'A' standard.

