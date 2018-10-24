Jackie-Joyner Kersee says some athletes showed her late sister-in-law and fellow triple-Olympic champion Florence Griffith-Joyner a "lack of respect" by suggesting that drugs had caused her death.

Griffith-Joyner, who won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the Seoul Games in 1988, died at the age of 38 after suffocating during a seizure while she slept at her home in Los Angeles in 1998.

During her career-peak in 1988, the United States sprinter, who also holds the women's 100m and 200m world records, suffered from insinuations that she took banned substances to help her performances.