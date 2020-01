Watch Jessica Ennis as she sets a personal best and runs the fastest time in the world this year to win the 60m hurdles at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The heptathlete ran 7.87 seconds, beating hurdles specialist - and last year's World Championships runner-up - Danielle Carruthers into second.

Ennis is competing in the hurdles and the long jump as she prepares for next month's World Indoor Championships.