Usain Bolt powers Jamaica to a new world record of 37.04 seconds in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Daegu, South Korea.

It was Bolt's second gold of the competition after the three-time Olympic champion successfully defended his 200m world crown on Saturday.

The Jamaican team, which also included world 100m champion Yohan Blake, won from France and St Kitts and Nevis.

The United States crashed out after colliding with Britain, who dropped the baton, on the final changeover.

