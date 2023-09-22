Christian McCaffrey equals Jerry Rice's San Francisco 49ers record by scoring a touchdown for the 12th successive game in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants.

He is now just three off the all-time NFL record, held by former Washington full-back John Riggins and ex-Buffalo Bills running back OJ Simpson.

REPORT: McCaffrey equals Rice record in 49ers win

Available to UK users only.