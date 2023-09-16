Watch: 'I was like......no way' - Irishman Whelan on earning Packers deal

Dan Whelan last month earned a spot in Green Bay Packers' roster for this season and on Sunday past the Wicklow native became the first Irishman to play in the NFL in 38 years.

"It was our off day and I had just finished working out when I got a text simply saying that I would be the starting punter this year. And I was like: 'No way'," Whelan, 24, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Punter Whelan helped the Packers beat the Chicago Bears on his NFL debut last weekend.