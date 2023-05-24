Emmanuel Okoye: Meet the Nigerian who honed his American football dreams in England
BBC East Midlands Today speaks to Nigerian Emmanuel Okoye, who moved to the English market town of Loughborough to fast-track his rise as an American football prospect.
The 18-year-old has been recruited by the University of Tennessee after impressing at the NFL Academy based at Loughborough University.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who has helped Okoye in his rapid rise after only taking up the sport a year ago, also talks about opportunities being created by the programme in England.