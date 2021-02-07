'A night to remember' - Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum looks forward to Super Bowl 55

Watch actor Jeff Goldblum's introduction to Super Bowl 55, as 'the best there is' goes up against 'the best there ever was', as quarter-backs Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady face each other when Kansas City Chiefs take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers live on BBC One.

Available to UK users only.

Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday 7 February at 23:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

