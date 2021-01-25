Brady stars as Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach Super Bowl

Tom Brady throws three touchdown passes - including this one to Scotty Miller - as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game to reach their first Super Bowl in 18 seasons. Brady will be aiming to win his seventh Super Bowl.

