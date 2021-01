Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson says "we need to do a better job at making our oceans clean" as he explains why he is using his shoes to spread awareness of climate change and wildlife in his native Florida.

The Browns can secure a place in the NFL play-offs for only the second time this century if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

