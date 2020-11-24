'Amazing physicality' - Evans outmuscles two defenders to score touchdown

Watch Mike Evans charge past two 'defenders' to reach the end zone and score a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bucs were eventually defeated 24-27 as the Rams move top of NFC West.

