Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss Todd Gurley's "absolutely unfortunate" accidental touchdown that led to the Atlanta Falcons losing in dramatic fashion to the Detroit Lions.

WATCH MORE: Watch: Last-second throws, box office Brady & a 102-yard touchdown

MOBILE ALERTS: Sign up to get videos and news stories sent to your phone

Watch The NFL Show on BBC One on Saturday, 31 October from 23:45 BST with Jason Bell, Osi Umenyiora and Mark Chapman.

Available to UK users only.