The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora & Jason Bell discuss their predictions for Sunday's night Super Bowl as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Watch The NFL Show on Saturday at 23:55 GMT on BBC One and on iPlayer.

The BBC will have live coverage of the whole match - along with the half-time show - on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.