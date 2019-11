American Football in the UK is on the look out for more qualified referees as the game continues its fast-paced growth at the grass roots.

Gus McKechnie is among one of most recent to pass his qualifications.

BBC South Today asked him why he decided to get involved and went to see him take charge of just his second match between Southampton Solent University and Bristol University.

For more information on how to qualify as a referee - visit www.bafra.info