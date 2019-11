Stevo the Madman plays old-school games with Houston Texans superstars DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, DJ Reader & Justin Reid, before they line up at Wembley on Sunday against Jacksonville Jaguars.

Available to UK users only.

Watch live coverage of Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday, 3 November from 14:00 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.