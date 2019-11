NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars bring 'JagTag', a simplified version of American football, to schools and communities across Northern Ireland this autumn.

The Jaguars' grassroots programme, aimed at shaping American football's next generation, launched at Belfast's Girdwood Community Hub on 23 October.

Taughmonagh (south Belfast), Hollybank (Monkstown), Holy Trinity (west Belfast) and Linn (Larne) primary schools were among those taking part.