Yung Filly plays old school games with Cincinnati Bengals trio Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon & Carlos Dunlap ahead of Sunday's match with the LA Rams at Wembley.

Watch live coverage of Cincinnati Bengals v LA Rams this Sunday, 27 October from 16:30 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.