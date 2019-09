BBC NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell look at how the New York Giants will cope with losing star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury.

WATCH MORE: Christian McCaffrey, Evan Engram & DeShaun Watson in plays of the week

Watch The NFL Show with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell on Sunday, 29 September from 01:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.