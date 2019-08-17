Watch: British NFL hopeful Wade beats five players in dazzling run

Ex-rugby union player Christian Wade continues to impress in pre-season for the Buffalo Bills, evading several tackles in a 48-yard run against the Carolina Panthers in a pre-season game.

This comes just over a week after Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown on his debut for the NFL side.

Follow all the NFL action this season on BBC One from September when NFL This Week and The NFL Show return with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

Available to UK users only.

