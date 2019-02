Before Super Bowl 53, BBC Radio 1Xtra's Reece Parkinson explores Atlanta's music scene and discovers how the tunes and dance moves it has inspired have crossed in to sport.

WATCH MORE: Lemon pepper wings & barbecue - Atlanta's Super Bowl food

WATCH MORE: Why one Atlanta artist paints murals of Colin Kaepernick

Watch Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams live from Atlanta on Sunday 3 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.