Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has a 'get back coach' whose job it is to keep him from running into a referee and costing his side a penalty.

Pictures courtesy of NFL Films.

Watch Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams live from Atlanta on Sunday, 3 February at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.