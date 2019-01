Tom Brady reaches an unprecedented ninth Super Bowl after leading his team to a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch NFL This Week on Tuesday, 22 January (23:15 GMT) on BBC Two and Super Bowl LIII live from Atlanta on Sunday, 3 February on BBC One.

Available to UK users only.