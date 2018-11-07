'When you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks'

NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss the brewing quarterback controversy in Baltimore between veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens started the season well but have lost their last three matches, finding themselves with a 4-5 record and in danger of falling out of playoff contention in the AFC.

