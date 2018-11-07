NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss the brewing quarterback controversy in Baltimore between veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens started the season well but have lost their last three matches, finding themselves with a 4-5 record and in danger of falling out of playoff contention in the AFC.

Watch NFL This Week on iPlayer and The NFL Show on Saturday 10 November at 23:50 on BBC One.

