Odell Beckham Jr impresses with three smart catches in quick succession, leading to a consolation touchdown, as his New York Giants team fall to a 20-23 defeat at the Atlanta Falcons.

WATCH MORE: 'One of the best runs we've seen all year!' - NFL plays of the week

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley on Sunday 28 October from 13:00 BST on BBC Two.

Available to UK users only.