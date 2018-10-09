Brees breaks NFL passing record in Saints win

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's NFL record for career passing yards (71,940), finding Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown in the Saints' 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins - cementing his position as one of the game's greatest ever quarterbacks.

