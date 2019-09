The NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora bumps into the Philadelphia Eagles' runningback Jay Ajayi - who is hoping to emulate Osi by becoming a British-born Super Bowl winner on Sunday night.

The BBC will bring you comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LII on TV and online on Sunday, 4 February.

