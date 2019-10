Two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora says President Donald Trump is the one "disrespecting the US flag" in a passionate response to the anthem protests around the NFL.

The president said on Friday at a rally in Alabama that players who fail to stand during the national anthem should be fired or suspended.

