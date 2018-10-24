Odell Beckham Jr's stunning one-handed catch for a touchdown could not stop the New York Giants losing 31-28 to NFL rivals the Dallas Cowboys but it set social media alight in the aftermath of Sunday's game.

"That's the best catch I've ever seen," tweeted Giants team-mate Victor Cruz, while Super Bowl-winning cornerback Richard Sherman wrote: "My Goodness.... That young man is bad!!!!"

NBA star LeBron James added: "Man I just witnessed the greatest catch ever possibly by Odell Beckham Jr! WOW!!!!" As for the NFL's official Twitter feed, that asked the question: "Greatest catch of all-time?"

Beckham Jr, 22, who is in his first season in the NFL, practises one-handed catches before every game.

"I guess I have to thank my mom for the long fingers. Hers are maybe a half an inch shorter than mine," the wide receiver said.

Pictures courtesy of NFL UK.