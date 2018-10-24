Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson throws a stunning 'Hail Mary' pass to help Golden Tate score a controversial touchdown in bizarre circumstances against Green Bay Packers.

Players from both teams had hands on the ball in the endzone, with Tate seeming to try and wrestle the ball from the arms of Packers' M.D Jennings, and the two referees on the scene gave conflicting signals, however after a video referral they sided with the Seahawks and said the pass was a touchdown.

The decision has put more pressure on the NFL owners to end their lockout of regular referees, who they are in dispute with over money. The replacement referees are from the college ranks and critics have argued they are struggling in the top-flight.