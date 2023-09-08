Former South Africa captain Francois Pienaar considers himself "the luckiest player ever" given what his team's 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph meant to his nation.

The images of Pienaar being presented with the trophy by Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg became synonymous with the birth of the country’s post-apartheid “Rainbow Nation”.

But with South Africa now suffering from issues such as high unemployment and corruption scandals, Pienaar believes the hope created by that iconic victory has not been fulfilled.

Producer: Ian Williams / Camera: Phil Darley