This video was first published in March 2023.

Gudaf Tsegay has just been crowned as a world champion again after winning the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

It follows victory in the 5000m at last year's championships - but her career has previously been disrupted by the civil war in Ethiopia.

She is originally from the Tigray region, but is currently based in Addis Ababa where she trains.

Gudaf's husband, and coach, Hiluf was detained and held by the Ethiopian government for one day under the accusation of helping the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Produced by Celestine Karoney and Hanna Temuari

Filmed by Amensisa Negera

Edited by Mark Sedgwick and Maisie Smith-Walters