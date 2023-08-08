Nigeria may be out of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, after losing to England on penalties, but the nation's die-hard fans are still proud of their team.

The Super Falcons were bidding to become the first African side ever to win a knockout game at the tournament but could not find the back of the net despite dominating for long periods, with the game finishing 0-0 after extra-time.

Supporters at one of Lagos' football viewing centres reacted to the match, the team's performance throughout the competition and how it might change perceptions of women's football.