Women's World Cup 2023: Zambia's chief Copper Queen on her tournament debut
As Zambia prepare to make their debut at the Women's World Cup, the return of their biggest name comes amid controversy over a gender row.
During the qualifying tournament, Zambia saw four players, including captain Barbra Banda, removed from the squad due to gender eligibility regulations in place for that competition.
World Cup rules are different, giving the country a chance to field their strongest squad at football’s biggest tournament.