In Tunisia, a 100-year-old football club has, for the first time in its history, been forced to close its doors.

For the past three years, local players from the small town of Ghardimaou have been migrating to Europe, something that has cost AS Ghardimaou, who played in the fourth-tier of Tunisian football, more than 30 of its best players.

