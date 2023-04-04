When you think of Kenya and sport, athletics is the first thing that comes to mind.

You might even think of Rugby Sevens.

A group of young people are however hoping to make ice hockey a Kenyan sport.

Their ambitions are as big as making it to the Winter Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey.

Meet Kenya Ice Lions, the nation’s only professional ice hockey team that hopes to represent their country on international level.

So, is ice hockey the next sporting success in Kenya?

And with just one ice hockey rink in the country, what are the chances for the sport?

Alan Kasujja has been speaking with Benjamin Mburu, the Ice Lions’ captain and Hanan Yunis, one of the team’s female players.