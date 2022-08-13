John Bennett travels to Rabat, capital city of Morocco, to find out the secrets behind the country's football success. He visits the King Mohammad VI complex; the new headquarters of the football federation and home to the men's and women's national teams. John gets an exclusive look behind the scenes of the complex and speaks to the backroom staff who helped develop the country's football philosophy.

Following their fourth place finish in Qatar, John speaks to members of the men’s team, including manager Walid Regragui, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and midfielder Ilias Chair about becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi finals of the World Cup. He also speaks to the women’s head coach Reynold Pedros and forward Rosella Ayane ahead of the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

(Image: Morocco men's national team, Credit: Getty Images)