Sport Africa bows out in style with the third of three specials looking back at some of show's best stories from the past five years.

In our final ever episode, former Super Eagle Daniel Amokachi explains how a bizarre substitution helped turn him into an FA Cup hero with Everton.

Staying in Nigeria, we hit you with a brutal combat sport, taking a look at the traditional art of dambe, whilst also meeting a former fighter who now lets his fists do the talking in a different way, putting art on a canvas instead of opponents.

Kenya's "snow leopard" Sabrina Simader explains how she fell in love with skiing and relives her appearance at the Winter Olympics.

And, for our big sprint finish, one of Sport Africa's presenters trains with two of the continent's top sprinters as she learns what it takes to run the 100m.