Sport Africa bows out in style with the second of three specials looking back at some of show's best stories from the past five years.

Getting in gear, we start in Morocco for an all-female rally with a difference that tests competitors across the dunes of the Sahara.

Wilfred Ndidi, a driving force in midfield for Nigeria and Leicester City, talks about plotting his route to the top whilst we also hear from Africa's number one blade runner, Ntando Mahlangu, an athlete who has gone on to become a double Paralympic champion since Sport Africa first spoke to him in 2018.

There is an interview that packs a punch with Kenya's former WBC women's champion, Fatuma Zarika, who shed a tear when discussing how caring for her children drives her on.

And we also learn more about calisthenics in Senegal, a sport where it is sometimes good just to hang around.