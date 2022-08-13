Africa Cup of Nations, European Champions League, English Premier League and the Club World Cup… Sadio Mane has won them all.

So perhaps it was no surprise that one of Africa's best ever footballers decided he needed a fresh challenge, swapping Liverpool for Bayern Munich in one of the European summer's biggest transfers.

BBC Sport Africa caught up with the Senegal star to find out more about his reasons for the move and how it felt to score the winning penalty in the shootout that decided the Nations Cup final against Egypt earlier this year.

Plus, we hear from Africa's top tennis player, Ons Jabeur, and take a look at what impact hosting the Women's Cup of Nations might have on Morocco.