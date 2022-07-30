Uganda goal shooter Mary Nuba talks to BBC Sport Africa about her excitement ahead of competing for the She Cranes in the netball tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Benjamin Sagno talks about his journey from being a child beggar to playing international rugby for Senegal, and there is also a profile of two running sisters from Sudan.

We also hear from 15-year-old footballer Esperance Habionimana from Burundi, who was the youngest player at this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and Uganda international Jean Sseninde helps recap the finals in Morocco.