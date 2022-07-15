This week, BBC Sport Africa continues to shine light on African track and field as the World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene, Oregon.

Botswana's sprints legend Isaac Makwala has one last chance of securing the medal missing from his collection.

Burkina Faso's first Olympic medallist Fabrice Zango eyes historic World championship title for his country. Benin's African champion Odile Ahouanwanou is determined to make a mark in Heptathlon. Plus Tunisian triplets who dream of representing their country on the global stage in handball.