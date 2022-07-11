On the eve of the World Athletics Championships, which start in the United States on Friday, 15 July, BBC Sport Africa TV meets Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala and some of the continent's other top speedsters.

Meanwhile, South African Louis Meintjes - the only African to twice finish in the top ten of the Tour de France in recent years - explains just what is needed to succeed in cycling's most famous race, which ends on 24 July.