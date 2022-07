The Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on 2 July.

Africa's four qualifiers for next year's Women's World Cup will be decided at the tournament, which culminates with the final on Saturday, 23 July.

Will Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala lead her country to a fourth consecutive Women's Nations Cup title?

BBC Africa's Mimi Fawaz highlights some other players you should keep an eye on.

Produced by Ameer Ahmed