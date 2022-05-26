They are the most prestigious club competitions in Africa and Europe - but what does it take to win the Champions League?

BBC Sport Africa talks to two former winners who relate their Champions League stories to provide a unique perspective on the pressures and exhilaration of playing in a final.

Nigeria's two-time winner Junior Ajayi was part of an Al Ahly squad that reached four African finals in five years, while Djimi Traore, the first Malian to win the Uefa Champions League, was the only African involved in 2005's so-called "Miracle of Istanbul", one of the European football's classic finals.