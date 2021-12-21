Professional footballers who have a second career are rare nowadays, but Richard Mbulu is one of a select few.

When the striker – who plays for Baroka FC in South Africa – is not firing shots at goal he can be found firing on the shooting range in his job as a soldier.

The 28-year-old Malawi international played in all four games as the Flames made the second round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year and has been speaking to BBC Sport Africa about his double life.