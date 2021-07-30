Friday sees the first legs of the five ties that will decide who represents Africa at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The draw has thrown up a lot of massive clashes - but none bigger than west African rivals Nigeria and Ghana playing each other: the African team that has qualified for the most World Cup finals against the team that has gone the furthest (in South Africa in 2010).

Tasked with stopping the Black Stars is Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, who spoke about what it means to play for his country.