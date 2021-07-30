Nigerian Obi Ojimadu, 50, has lived in Ukraine for 17 years and has recently been coaching youth football teams linked to Shakhtar Donetsk. After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Obi and his family took shelter in the basement of their house in Kharkiv. But they soon realised they had to leave the country to escape the bombing. Here’s the story of how he and his family made the journey from Kharkiv to Budapest, in Hungary.