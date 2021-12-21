Perhaps no country is looking forward to the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in January more than The Gambia.

Cameroon 2021 will mark the first time that the Scorpions grace the stage of the continent's biggest football tournament, nearly 50 years after first trying to qualify.

From the Gambian capital Banjul, BBC Sport Africa's Emeline Nsingi Nkosi has been looking at the new energy next month's finals have already brought to the country.

Africa Cup of Nations: BBC and Sky to show games